Vote results for the midterm election on November 6th

Voters must decide on Tuesday whether to constrain President Donald Trump and his compliant Republicans after the first two years of a demagogic presidency that widened national divides and unfolded in a torrent of scandal. Trump also tested constitutional norms and engineered a sharp shift in the country’s attitude toward the rest of the world.

Democrats continue to hold a double-digit lead over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot among likely voters, according to a new poll conducted by SSRS. The party’s 55% to 42% advantage in the new poll mirrors their lead in early October and is about the same as the 10-point edge they held just after Labor Day.

But as they face their first chance to judge Trump’s performance, they could also register satisfaction with a historically primed economy and a President who has kept many of his election promises, however controversial, and is running an undeniably consequential administration that has managed to engineer a generational conservative shift to the Supreme Court.

The first result would represent a rebuke to Trump’s entire political approach: His failure to tame his volatile instincts in the interests of national unity and his unwillingness to embrace the presidency itself as a national trust.

The second would convey acquiescence for the President’s scorched-earth tactics, indefatigable and domineering personality, fear-mongering warnings that the nation is under assault from an invading immigrant tide of dark-skinned criminals and approval of his creed of “America First” nationalism.

“You saw that barbed wire going up. That barbed wire — yes sir, we have barbed wire going up. Because you know what? We’re not letting these people invade our country,” Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Sunday, defending his decision to dispatch troops to the border in what critics have branded a political “stunt.”

While the campaign has seen intense skirmishes over health care, immigration, education and the best way to share the dividends of high growth, low unemployment and rising wages, Trump has, as he does all the time about everything else, made the campaign about himself.

In the most inflammatory closing argument of any campaign in modern memory, Trump seized on a group of migrants heading toward the southern US border from hundreds of miles away in Mexico as a metaphor for his hardline and racially insulting rhetoric on immigration. His searing nationalist rhetoric and tearing of cultural fault lines drew criticism that he had crossed a dangerous line after a gunman killed 11 people in a synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh and a Trump supporter mailed bombs to the President’s top targets in politics and the media, including two former Presidents.

But it is a measure of the country’s volatile political climate and the lessons of Trump’s logic-defying win in 2016 that no one can say for sure how Tuesday night will unfold.

Trump v. Obama

At times on Sunday, it almost felt like Trump was running a campaign against the man whom he has defined himself against, his predecessor in the Oval Office, Barack Obama. The 44th president is making the most direct assault on Trump yet attempted by any prominent Democrat. Ten years to the day after he delivered his soaring victory speech in Grant Park, Chicago, Obama doubled down on hope, painting it as the antidote to what he said were the dark impulses exemplified by his successor, and warned America was at a crossroads.

“In the closing weeks of this election, we’ve seen repeated attempts to divide us with rhetoric, to try to turn us on one another,” Obama said in Gary, Indiana, revisiting, a city familiar from his 2008 campaign.

“The good news is, Indiana, when you vote, you can reject that kind of politics,” he said. “When you vote you can be a check on bad behavior. When you vote you can choose hope over fear.”

Tuesday’s election represents another clash between Trump’s capacity to subvert political norms and the weight of history and electoral logic.

Omens look poor for Republicans, since Trump’s approval rating sits between 40% and 45% in most polls and history suggests that first-term presidents who are that unpopular typically lead their parties to heavy losses.

Democrats are increasingly confident they can recapture the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years and are banking on a backlash against the President from voters who stayed home in 2016. Their path to power lies through more diverse, suburban and affluent districts where Trump’s cultural warfare plays poorly.

But Trump’s ironclad loyalty from a political base that sees him as a hero and a guardian of traditional, largely white, working-class life means that Republicans are strong favorites to keep the Senate, as vulnerable Democrats fight for political life in states where Trump won big two years ago like Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota and Montana.

Cultural and racial turmoil is also raging in several high-stakes gubernatorial races that, on a good night for Democrats, could produce the nation’s first African American female governor, Stacey Abrams in Georgia, and Florida’s first black chief executive in Andrew Gillum. In Wisconsin, an often liberal-leaning state that Trump crows about winning in 2016, a national political figure, Republican Gov. Scott Walker is facing yet another uphill battle to retain power.

What a shift in power would mean for the nation

The most likely outcome agreed upon by pollsters and pundits on Tuesday is one that would eloquently enshrine America’s polarization — Democrats would win a narrow majority in the House and Republicans would keep the Senate, and possibly gain a few seats.

Such a scenario would represent a significant threat to the White House, since it would empower Democratic committee chairmen to subject the White House to unprecedented scrutiny on everything from Trump’s tax returns and business dealings to scandal in government agencies.

A Democratic-held House would also be a more receptive audience if special counsel Robert Mueller finds wrongdoing by the President and his campaign involving Russian election meddling, and theoretically would give Trump’s congressional opponents the power to initiative impeachment proceedings.

While the loss of the House would cripple Trump’s hopes of adding to a thin legislative agenda, retaining GOP control of the Senate would preserve the other key legacy thrust of the President’s agenda, the remaking of the federal judiciary by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Any Supreme Court vacancy over the next two years would allow Trump to consolidate his most significant achievement, the building of a conservative majority on the nation’s top bench.

And if Republicans hold the Senate, any impeachment proceedings in the House are unlikely to result in a trial of the President and possible ejection from office, unless any charges that might come are especially egregious.

Should Democrats trigger a “blue wave” that sweeps away the Senate as well as the House, all bets are off for the Trump presidency. There would be questions asked about his fear-laden campaign strategy and how it could lead to an even bigger disaster in the 2020 presidential campaign that effectively begins on Wednesday morning.

If the GOP clings to the House and keeps the Senate, Trump would likely claim validation for his hardline leadership rooted in keeping his political base intact and vilifying opponents. That could enhance his power in a purge of restraining influences in his Cabinet that would augur a tumultuous period at home and abroad until November 2020.

The President’s reputation for defying every political convention and omen would remain intact. And Democrats would have failed — yet again — to frame an effective counter-narrative to the President’s strongman rule.

There is a lot up for grabs Tuesday.

All 435 House races are on the ballot, with Democrats feeling optimistic about winning control of the chamber.

In the Senate, 35 seats are at stake, with Republicans positioned to hold — and possibly expand — the party’s slim majority.

And 36 gubernatorial contests will be decided, with Democrats looking to put a dent in the current 17-seat advantage for Republicans.

That doesn’t count the 6,066 state legislative races across 46 states and 158 ballot measures in 37 states.

With so much at stake, we here at CNN have identified 10 races that help explain the story of the 2018 midterms — and might offer hints about how things are likely to shake out on Election Night.

Kentucky’s 6th District: The Early Indicator

This Lexington-area district will be one of the first places we see votes on Election Night and could offer an early clue at just how energized Democrats are this year. Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, has given GOP Rep. Andy Barr a run for his money in a district President Donald Trump carried by 16 points. If Democrats are winning in places like eastern Kentucky, then Republicans could be in for a long night on Tuesday.

Virginia’s 7th District: Tea Party vs. The Resistance

Two-term Rep. Dave Brat stunned the political world in 2014 when he defeated House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a GOP primary. Four years later, Brat could find himself on the losing end of another upset, facing a strong challenge from Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA operations officer. She is not running as a progressive firebrand, but just as Brat rode the Tea Party wave against Cantor, Spanberger could capitalize on the suburban backlashto the President in a traditionally Republican district.

New Jersey’s 7th District: The Trump Drag

Can a moderate Republican survive in a swing district where disapproval with the President is creating significant headwinds? That is the question confronting several GOP incumbents, including New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance. The five-term incumbent broke with his party and voted against the Republican tax bill and the GOP’s 2017 effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Despite those moves, Lance might not be able to escape the shadow cast by Trump and the GOP agenda. He faces a well-funded challenge from Democrat Tom Malinowski, a former State Department official, in a district Hillary Clinton carried by a single point.

California’s 45th District: Welcome to the O.C.

There are seven GOP-held seats in California that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. They include the 45th District which is based entirely in Orange County and is a longtime Republican stronghold that’s become increasingly diverse. Mitt Romney won the district by 12 points, but it went for Clinton by five. GOP Rep. Mimi Walters is running against Democrat Katie Porter, a consumer protection lawyer and Elizabeth Warren protégée. A victory here by Porter, a progressive favorite who has endorsed single-payer health care, would send a signal of how far the politics of this area have moved.

Iowa’s 3rd District: Obama-Trump Turf

There’s been a lot of attention paid to the 25 GOP seats Clinton carried in 2016 — and rightfully so — but Democrats are also on offense in many of the dozen districts that swung from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump four years later. Iowa’s 3rd District is a prime example. Obama twice won this southwestern Iowa district, home to the capital city of Des Moines, on his way to capturing the Hawkeye State during both of his presidential runs. Trump carried the district by three points as part of his nine-point victory in the state. Do voters in Iowa and other spots on the Obama-Trump map swing back to the Democrats? This contest features a matchup between two-term GOP Rep. David Young and Democrat Cindy Axne, a small business owner and first-time candidate.

Texas’ 7th District: The Swanky Suburbs

For Democrats, gaining the 23 seats needed to win control of the House will likely mean flipping several upscale suburban districts with large numbers of college graduates. Texas’ 7th District, home to the west Houston suburbs, fits that mold. This once solid Republican seat sent George H.W. Bush to Congress in 1966. But the changing demographics of the district — which became majority-minority after redistricting in 2011 — have turned it into one of the most competitive House races in the Lone Star State. Trump lost the district by a single point to Clinton, 48% to 47%, after Romney carried the district 60% to 39% four years earlier. Nearly $18 million has been spent on TV ads in the race between nine-term GOP Rep. John Culberson and Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, an attorney.

Georgia’s 6th District: The Wave Maker

For decades, Georgia’s 6th District has been solid Republican turf — electing Newt Gingrich and Tom Price to Congress — and voting for GOP presidential candidates such as Romney and John McCain by wide margins. Then Trump entered the picture. In 2016, Trump won the suburban Atlanta district by a single point. GOP Rep. Karen Handel scored a four-point victory in a fiercely-contested 2017 special election against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Now she faces a challenge from gun control activist Lucy McBath, whose son was shot and killed in 2012 after a dispute over loud music. If Democrats are winning districts like this one in Georgia, then the party should be in the majority come January with some room to spare.

Missouri Senate: A Red State Toss-Up

The Senate story this cycle has centered on the favorable map for Republicans with 10 Democratic incumbents running in states Trump won in 2016 — five of them by double digits. Democrats hold a very narrow path to the majority — one that almost certainly closes if Sen. Claire McCaskill is unable to hold on in Missouri. The two-term Democrat won her first race in 2006, a strong year for the party, and benefitted from a weak opponent in 2012. Polls in the Show Me State show the race is deadlocked. If McCaskill is able to defeat Republican Josh Hawley, the state’s attorney general, that would be a positive sign for other Red State Democrats such as Joe Donnelly in Indiana, Jon Tester in Montana and Joe Manchin in West Virginia.

Nevada Senate: A Test of the Health Care Argument

Health care has been the dominant message for Democrats this cycle — mentioned in more than half the party’s TV ads. In Nevada, Democrats have made every effort to ensure voters in the Silver State remember GOP Sen. Dean Heller’s shifting stances on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Heller initially opposed GOP proposals to dismantle Obamacare, only to vote in favor of the so-called “skinny repeal” measure that failed in the Senate. The campaign of Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen has run TV ads featuring a clip of the President pressing Heller on health care to suggest the senator bowed to political pressure when he voted for the GOP plan. A recent CNN poll found health care was the top issue for 28% of likely voters in Nevada, followed closely by immigration at 26%. But it was the number one issue for 49% of likely Democratic voters. For Democrats such as Rosen who are in razor-thin races, the potency of the health care argument could be crucial to their chances.

Florida Governor: The 2020 Teaser

The race for governor in the Sunshine State is one of the marquee races of the cycle. In the short-term, it’s a battle of political bases with progressive Democrat Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, facing off against former Rep. Ron DeSantis, who won the GOP primary by aligning himself closely with President Trump. That’s reason enough to keep a close eye on this race. But there are massive implications for 2020, with Democrats in the midst of a debate between the progressive and moderate wings of the party. A Gillum victory in the biggest presidential battleground prize would give the progressive wing an added jolt as the early 2020 jockeying begins in earnest.