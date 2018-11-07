× Attorney General Jeff Sessions submits resignation in letter to President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, effectively firing him.

Sessions’ resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is “extremely” satisfied with his Cabinet.