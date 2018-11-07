Couple facing charges of sexual abuse, exploitation of a child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A couple accused of taking photos of young girls in bathrooms across St. Louis County is facing additional charges tied to the abuse and exploitation of a minor.

In March 2018, police arrested Heather McDorman and Zachary Hamby after McDorman was discovered taking pictures of an 11-year-old young girl while inside the women’s restroom at the South County Mall. Investigators later learned the pair had secretly photographed girls at seven malls and stores in February and March. Federal charges were levied against the couple.

Authorities have released new information about the couple.

According to probable cause statements filed in mid-October and recently obtained by Fox 2/KPLR 11, McDorman was charged with abuse of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and first-degree statutory sodomy. Hamby was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first-degree statutory sodomy.

On February 10, police said Hamby directed McDorman to produce “live photos” of a child known to both defendants. McDorman complied and took photos of the child fully nude and tied up in a state of bondage. Authorities said McDorman sent the photos to Hamby via text message.

On March 1, McDorman again produced “live photos” of the same child’s genitals and anus for Hamby. In this instance, McDorman made touched the child’s genitals and anus in a lascivious manner. Again, McDorman sent the images to Hamby via text message.

And on March 2, McDorman took photos of herself touching the same child’s exposed penis while they were at Arnold City Park. She sent those images via text to Hamby as well.

Just days ago, Jefferson County prosecutors filed several charges against McDorman for incidents that occurred February 1. McDorman was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of sexual abuse or neglect of a child under the age of 14.

Jefferson County prosecutors also filed charges against Hamby dated February 1. Hamby was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, and one count of sexual abuse or neglect of a child under the age of 14.