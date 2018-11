Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many people may wonder what is the auction value of a John Pertzborn bowtie?

Well, a new record was reached Saturday night at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Florissant's School Auction.

Monsignor Mark Ulrich and auctioneer Steve Rupp worked the crowd and the winning bid was $550 placed by Nathan Bennet owner of Handel's Resturant.

Sacred Heart has 393 students k-8th grade and made a record $135,000 Saturday night.