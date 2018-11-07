Haunting images show empty Shop ‘n Save store during final days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - When is the last time you went to Shop 'n Save? Several of the local grocery store chain stores were recently sold to Schnucks. The rest of the locations are being shut down by their parent company, SuperValu. The stores have been holding going-out-of-business sales with items 50-70% off. That kind of deal is attracting many bargain shoppers who have been hauling out items for over a month. The images of the empty store shelves can be shocking.

Supervalu, Shop n Save’s former parent company sold 19 stores to Schnuck Markets. That saved a number of communities who replied on those stores for fruits and vegetables. However, the deal did not include 16 other Shop n Save’s, including this store at Twin Oaks. The decision to sell the stores some and close others will leave over 1,000 workers without a job in Missouri and Illinois.

The stores are expected to officially close on November 19, 2018. Employees will be paid up until that day.