Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Bush Honeysuckle has been found guilty of being an extraordinarily invasive plant that is taking over the woodlands and drives some people crazy.

It causes damage to the biodiversity of our forests – “forests” being one of our crops – and to our native plants and biodiversity.

Dale Dufer discusses the "Honeysuckle Sweeps" which is an area-wide effort of Bush Honeysuckle removal.