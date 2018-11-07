× Missing Illinois woman may be in danger

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. – The family of a missing woman is asking for your help to find her. The West Frankfort Police Department says that Lauren Pree. 28, may be in danger. WPSD-TV reports that she was last seen in September.

KFVS-TV reports that an endangered person case was filed with police on October 7, 2018. She was last seen leaving her home on East St. Louis street in West Frankfort on September 20, 2018. Investigators believe she may be in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Pree is described as 5’05” tall, 125 pounds, with multiple tattoos on her body, including her face.

Contact the West Frankfort Police Department if you have any information at tips@westfrankfortpd.com / 618-937-3502 or the Mt. Vernon Police Department Crime Stoppers line at 618-242-8477.