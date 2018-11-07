Missouri-Illinois midterm election results

Police and iPads – FaceTime shortens response times for mental health crises

Posted 11:29 pm, November 7, 2018, by

Police sirens and Facetime might sound like an unusual partnership. But the pairing is being used to save lives in St. Louis County. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports on a program that allows officers to respond sooner to mental health crises.