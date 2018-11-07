Police sirens and Facetime might sound like an unusual partnership. But the pairing is being used to save lives in St. Louis County. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports on a program that allows officers to respond sooner to mental health crises.
Police and iPads – FaceTime shortens response times for mental health crises
