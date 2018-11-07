× Police capture suspect in Pine Lawn homicide

PINE LAWN, MO – The North County Police Cooperative has captured a homicide suspect. Police believe 24-year-old Terry Parker III is the shooter behind a homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 4th in the3700 block of Jennings Station Road.

Police say an officer responding to a shooting discovered a vehicle parked the wrong way on the road with all of its doors open.

Upon further inspection, they also found a man in the back-seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim 18-year-old Jaquise Hopson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities recovered several firearms and an AR-15 type rifle in the vehicle.

Police believe the motive for the homicide was firearms deal gone bad.

Parker was apprehended on Tuesday and has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.