Record total voter turnout exceeds projection for 2018 midterm election

ST. ANN, Mo - There were long lines of voters across Missouri in this year`s midterm election.

Both St. Louis City and St. Louis County tells us they had a few problems. At least three polling places in Lincoln County ran out of paper ballots.

The Cuivre Park Elementary in Troy, Missouri experienced their highest general election turnout ever, which they had been expected. The previous record was 56 percent.

The other locations that ran out of paper ballots were New Salem Baptist Church in Winfield and Old Monroe Knights of Columbus Hall.

Just after midnight Tuesday a tweet from the St. Louis County Election Board; unofficially with the turnout was almost 68 percent.

Missouri's Secretary of State tweeted this message early this morning a turnout of 57.9 percent higher than predicted.