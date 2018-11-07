Replacing the symptoms of PTSD with joy, passion and confidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - About 8 million adults will develop PTSD in the US as a result of trauma, or life-threatening events like combat, natural disasters, accidents, terrorist or sexual attack. How can you help those who are suffering?

There is an organization called Climb for PTSD, doing a lot to help those who need it. Executive Director, Linus Grybinas and Mark Tisdale creator of the mini memorial flags discusses this weekends even in Mascoutah.

BraktoberFest

Nov 10 noon-11:30

Nov 11 Noon-6pm

Scheve Park, Mascoutah IL 905 Park Dr

http://www.climbforptsd.org