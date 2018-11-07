× Rollout of medical marijuana will take several months

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri has joined the long list of states allowing medical marijuana, but it’ll likely be late next year at the earliest before people with cancer, HIV and other serious ailments will be able to obtain it.

Missouri became the 31st state to approve medical marijuana when voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 2.

Amendment 2 requires the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to begin accepting applications from patients by early June. The department must begin accepting applications for dispensaries by early August and accept or reject dispensary applications within 150 days of receiving them.

Potential growers and manufacturers also must apply to the state health department.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press