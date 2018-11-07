Some wonder if additional ways to vote should be offered in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, MO. - Hundreds of voters wrapped around the outside of Frontier Middle School in O'Fallon Tuesday for election day. On Wednesday, some voters and state representatives wondered if there might be options to make voting easier in the future. Long lines were not the only problem according to officials, some polling locations had scanning machines jamming.

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, 37 states and the District of Columbia offer some form of early voting and voting by mail. Fox 2 spoke with Nick Schroer, Republican State Representative from O'Fallon about the issue. He said early voting is "a concept we should definitely look at."

Stacey Newman, a Democratic State Representative, said she has introduced early voting bills for years but said she has not been able to get a hearing on any of them.

According to the Republican director of the Saint Charles Election Authority, confusion over the voter ID law also added to some of the long wait times.