× Body found on porch of St. Louis County home; another man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons responded to the 1000 block of Leisure Lane at around 11:20am near the Schulte Road intersection. The body of a man was found on the front porch of a home. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers discovered another man inside the home who was also suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say multiple weapons were found at the home.

The identity of the man found dead on the porch will be released when his family has been notified.

Police are looking for tips in this incident. Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).