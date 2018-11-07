× St. Louis unemployment rate hits new low

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area’s unemployment rate is now the lowest since 1990.

Our partners at The Post- Dispatch report the unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in September. The rate as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank fell two-tenths of a point since August.

The unemployment numbers are based on a survey of households. A separate BLS survey of employers showed that metro St. Louis lost 500 jobs in September but has added 10,400 jobs in the past year.