With passage of Amendment 2, how soon can medical marijuana be grown or sold?

ST. LOUIS - Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana Tuesday with a landslide passage of Amendment 2.

Amendment 2 passed with 66 percent of the voter, making it the most popular issue or candidate on the entire Missouri ballot. Two other marijuana proposals—Amendment 3 and Proposition C—were defeated by voters.

Lobbyist Mark Habbas, a spokesman for Missourians for Patient Care, said the law would take effect December 6.

“Then the governor's office and (Missouri) Department of Health and Senior Services will get together to talk about rulemaking,” he said.

Although the amendment legalizes growing, manufacturing, selling and consuming marijuana and marijuana products for medicinal use, it will take some time before people can actually use medicinal marijuana.

“I'm going to say probably around 2020 before people can actually get any,” Habbas said.

The state has six months from December 6 to create the application process, then it could be another three to six months before they start accepting applications to use or grow marijuana at home and for dispensaries.

“They'll be able to use the flower, which is still popular, edibles, marijuana-infused products, and oils,” Habbas said.

Patients can grow up to six plants; caretakers up to 18.

There are nine qualifying conditions to use medical marijuana, which include: PTSD, chronic pain, seizures, cancer, and other debilitating conditions.

“If a physician knows they have a qualifying condition and they want to use marijuana then they issue a certification,” Habbas said.

All activity will be regulated by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services. The four percent sales tax on marijuana sales will fund veterans’ healthcare programs.