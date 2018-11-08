Arrests made in recent string of carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested a juvenile and two others for a string of carjackings, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Two separate groups have been at work, according to investigators.

Deron Mitchell, 17, and Deandre Moore, 24, were jailed on charges of first-degree robbery first and armed criminal action for a carjacking at Memorial and Washington in downtown St. Louis around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said more charges are likely.

Investigators believe the pair carjacked someone else at 15th and Olive streets just 20 minutes earlier and then carjacked two cars in Soulard the following night.

Mitchell and Moore were tied to carjackings dating back to September, including crimes in Maplewood and north St. Louis County. Charges are pending against them in those other cases.

Police said they've taken a 13-year-old into juvenile custody as a suspect in three car-jackings in south St. Louis the past week, plus two other holdups.