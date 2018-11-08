Beware of scammers this Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Veterans Day is this Sunday. Donors are likely to hear stories about disabled veterans needing assistance, or similar pitches. Some scammers target Americans making donations to charities that promise to help needy veterans.
The Better Business Bureau reminds donors to give, but give wisely.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Veterans Day is this Sunday. Donors are likely to hear stories about disabled veterans needing assistance, or similar pitches. Some scammers target Americans making donations to charities that promise to help needy veterans.