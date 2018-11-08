Missouri-Illinois midterm election results
Traffic updates: Rush-Hour in St. Louis

Beware of scammers this Veterans Day

Posted 12:35 pm, November 8, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Veterans Day is this Sunday. Donors are likely to hear stories about disabled veterans needing assistance, or similar pitches. Some scammers target Americans making donations to charities that promise to help needy veterans.
The Better Business Bureau reminds donors to give, but give wisely.