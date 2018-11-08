Body found in quiet St. Charles neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Major Case Squad detectives are investigating the death of a person found in the 1800 block of Willow Oak Drive. The body of a man was found on the front lawn of a home at around 7am in the Hidden Oaks subdivision.

Police say the victim is a 64-year-old man who lived alone at his home in the neighborhood. His name is not being released at this time while his family is notified.

Homicide investigators put up barriers around the body during their investigation. The medical examiner has since removed the body.

The Major Case Squad is in the process of developing leads in this investigation. If anyone has any information or was in the area during the time of this incident, they are asked to contact the Major Case Squad at the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.