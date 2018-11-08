Check out Walmart’s Black Friday ad with door-busting deals

Missouri-Illinois midterm election results
The holidays are just around the corner. While some are preparing for a Thanksgiving feast, many retailers are hoping to catch the eye of shoppers with show-stopping deals on hot-ticket items.

Walmart released its Black Friday advertisement, featuring deals on televisions, laptops, surveillance cameras, cookware and clothing.

The company says the deals will be available in-store starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. If you want to skip the hassle of the store, the sales will also be available online starting Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m.

Last week, Target released its Black Friday advertisement. In addition to the deals, company officials say that shoppers will also be able to take advantage of ‘skip the line’ service.

