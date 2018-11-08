Contractor struck by a hit and run driver on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Mo. – Police are still looking for a driver that hit a contractor with the Missouri Department of Transportation Thursday morning. The driver took off and left the injured man behind.

The worker was installing guardrails along eastbound Interstate 70 near North Hanley Road in Berkeley when he was struck by the vehicle.

A spokesperson the Berkeley Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m.

According to the worker's employer, D&S Fence Company of Festus, a car came through traffic cones set up to close the highway lane and traveled around to the front of the worker's truck, and hit the contractor as he was working outside. The suspect vehicle continued east on I-70.

The fence company said their employee was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a broken ankle. He also suffered some bruises and cuts but is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Berkeley police are investigating the accident but did not have information on details of the accident or a description of the hit and run vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 314-524-3311.