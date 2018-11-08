ST. LOUIS - A first-of-its-kind sports extravaganza is being called a major success. Dozens of members of the Disabled Athlete Sports Association took part in the event. As Fox 2's Zac Choate explains, it brings awareness to the number of activities for disabled athletes.
Disabled athletes celebrated at local sports extravaganza
-
Concussion insurance available for some high school athletes in Missouri, Illinois
-
USA Gymnastics’ week to forget shows the newfound power of athletes and the law
-
Dana White: UFC ‘never going to change’ after trash talk fuels ugly brawl
-
49ers Cheerleader Takes a Knee During Anthem at Battle of the Bay
-
In interview, Jon Hamm expresses interest in playing Batman
-
-
Hazelwood pushes forward with POWERplex project at St. Louis Outlet Mall
-
When it comes to living longer through exercise, is more better?
-
Sponsors express concern over Cristiano Ronaldo rape claim as Juve’s shares dip
-
Coca Cola is fighting Gatorade by investing in BodyArmor
-
Inspiring Pease brothers ready to take on Ironman World Championship
-
-
Young people support Nike’s bet on Kaepernick, poll shows
-
Tommy John surgeries being performed on younger athletes
-
How hot is too hot for Missouri High School sports