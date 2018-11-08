New video shows man walking near where 13-year-old North Carolina girl was kidnapped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUMBERTON, N.C. – Authorities are trying to identify a man who was captured on surveillance video walking near the area where Hania Noelia Aguilar was kidnapped Monday morning.

The video shows a man wearing light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt and a hoodie walking south on Lambeth Street, then turning North on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Highway towards the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

Authorities are not calling the man in the video a suspect at this time, only saying they want to talk to him.

The green SUV that was stolen earlier this week during the kidnapping of a 13-year-old Hania has been found, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI reports it was found just before 8 a.m. off Quincey Drive in Lumberton.

The bureau asks anyone who lives or owns a business on or around Quincey Road and has a video surveillance camera system to call the tip line at (910) 272-5871.

Hania was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into a car just before 7 a.m., the FBI and Lumberton Police Department say.

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans,” it said.

“Hania’s mother asks whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home,” Lumberton police said in a release posted to Facebook.

The Lumberton Police Dept. & @FBICharlotte are investigating the kidnapping of Hania Noelia Aguilar from Lumberton, NC, on 11/5/18. #FBI is offering a reward of up $15K for info that leads investigators to the location of Hania Noelia Aguilar. https://t.co/0vMonzokyu #FindHania pic.twitter.com/fsJlQ5C8rL — FBI (@FBI) November 7, 2018

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the FBI read a note from Hania’s mother:

“I just want my daughter back with me. I am here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back.”

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.