Firefighters say shutting your bedroom door could save your life

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District hope you’ll close your bedroom door before you go to sleep. They said closing the door and having working smoke detectors could save your life.

Fire Capt. Chris Alber shared photos of a morning fire on Splendor Drive that he says shows why closing your bedroom door can make a difference.

An elderly woman and her caretaker were sleeping inside the home when the fire started. They both had their bedroom doors closed. The photos showed damage inside the home from a garage fire but also showed how the bedrooms appeared to be untouched.

“Compared to the rest of the home it almost looks like you could go in there and take a nap right now if need be,” Alber said.

He said keeping the bedroom door closed can keep away the harmful aspects of a fire.

“It will increase the amount of oxygen that’s still in that room for people that breath normally and it also significantly decreases the amount of cyanide and carbon monoxide and things that are byproducts of the fire that will get into those areas,” said Alber. “Keeping the doors closed is the message. Close before you doze.”

Firefighters did not know the condition of the occupants, but both were expected to be okay. A grandson of the elderly woman said she did not need to be hospitalized. He praised the work of firefighters. Neighbors were also amazed.

“I appreciate what they did for their heroism and their bravery,” said Lance Hellig. “They just went you know went right in the house and they had that fire put out in less than a half hour.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known but Alber said it did not appear to be suspicious.