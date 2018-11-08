Man murdered in quiet St. Charles City neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A 64-year-old man was found shot dead in his front yard in a St. Charles City subdivision. Police responded to the scene at around 7:10 a.m. Thursday in the Hidden Oaks subdivision.

Neighbors were stunned when they woke up. People said the victim was a longtime resident.

“Usually it’s a quiet neighborhood. Quiet, when I get up. And, this morning all these police cars get here. I was in shock,” said Connie Rittman, a neighbor of the murder victim.

Just hours after the killing police combed the area along the 5th Street entrance ramp to Interstate 70, just seven blocks north, or less than a mile, from the crime scene. They used metal detectors. One detective said they were searching for the murder weapon.

After St. Charles City police arrived on the scene they called in re-enforcements.

“The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was contacted shortly thereafter to contact a homicide investigation in reference to the male lying in the front yard,” Lt. Tom Wilkison said.

People who live in the area say the worst crime they’ve ever dealt with was people speeding down the street, until this.

Crime scene detectives went into the home to gather evidence. Residents say they did not know the victim very well.

“Very shocked that it’s happening to him. He was very cool, nice guy,” said Jason Rice, a neighbor of the murder victim.

Although the victim lived alone, residents said they saw people in their twenties, believed to be family members, who would visit the home from time to time and sometimes sleepover. But, they say it was not always peaceful.

“They would argue. I’ve seen them argue on the street like at one o’clock in the morning. I almost called the police but I didn’t,” Rittman added.

The police spokesman said there is usually only about one murder a year in St. Charles City. Detectives would appreciate any assistance from anyone who has knowledge of the murder.