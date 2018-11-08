Missouri requiring hunters to bring deer in for CWD tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend is the opening of the November firearms deer season. It is the biggest hunting season of the year.

This also the third year Missouri Department of Conservation is requiring all hunters who harvest deer during the first two days of the season (this Saturday and Sunday) to bring their deer in for mandatory testing for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

This applies to deer taken within 31 select counties of the CWD Management Zone. These include Jefferson, St. Charles, Warren Franklin, Crawford and Washington Counties in our area.

