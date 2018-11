Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On Her Shoulders is one of hundreds of films featured in the St, Louis International Film Festival. The documentary chronicles the life events of 23-year-old Nadia Murad. Her fight for justice for refugees lead to her being a co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Screening:

On Her Shoulders

Saturday, Nov 10 at 1pm

Washington University's Brown Hall

Free

More information: http://www.cinemastlouis.org