Park Hills man facing child pornography charges

PARK HILLS, Mo. – The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Park Hills man earlier this week for having child pornography on his computer.

According to Sgt. Shawn Griggs, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the agency’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit tracked the illicit material to Shawn Woolridge.

On Tuesday, investigators went to Woolridge’s home and seized child pornography and computer equipment.

Woolridge was charged Wednesday with three counts of possession of child pornography and jailed on a $75,000 bond.