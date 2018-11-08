Schnucks offering curbside pick-up at select stores
ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is now offering curbside pick-up at four area stores.
Customers have to go to SchnucksDelivers.com to place their order.
Curbside pick-up times are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Processing fees on orders of more than $35 are waived for Schnucks Delivers Express members and are $1.99 for nonmembers. Processing fees are $5.99 for orders of less than $35.
The following stores are participating in the program:
- 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles
- 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country
- 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights
- 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis
Four additional stores will launch curbside pick-up in January 2019:
- 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis
- 12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur
- 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood
- 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant