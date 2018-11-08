Shrewsbury man found shot to death inside home, wife wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – An elderly couple was shot inside their Shrewsbury home Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Shrewsbury Police Department said officers were called out to the home in the 7800 block of Garden Avenue for a welfare check.

When they went inside, officers found the body of a man with a gunshot wound. Police said a woman was also shot but she was still alive and taken to a hospital. There’s been no word on her condition.

Neighbors said the man and woman, whom police said were in their 70s, have lived there for quite some time and they mostly kept themselves.