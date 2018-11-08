× Singer Michael Bublé playing the Enterprise Center this spring

ST LOUIS, MO. – Singer Michael Bublé is playing the Enterprise Center this spring. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 19 at 10am at Ticketmaster. FOX 2 will have tickets to give away every day next week for the concert scheduled for March 22.

Every full-priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard CD or digital copy of his new album. “Love” is Michael Bublé’s 8th major studio album for Reprise Records and will be available November 16th.

Bublé returned to the stage in August after a lengthy absence for shows in Dublin, London and Sydney where he performed for over 150,000 fans. He has already completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.

The opening show will be in Tampa, Florida on February 13th and will include stops at Madison Square Garden in NYC on February 20th and LA’s Staples Center on April 2nd.