DAV RecruitMilitary holding job fair for veterans today at Chaifetz Arena

ST. LOUIS – There is a special hiring event on Thursday, November 8 for veterans and military spouses.

Military veterans and their spouses can connect with 50 veteran-friendly employers as part of a job fair from 11-3pm today at Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus.

The DAV RecruitMilitary will welcome veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, reserve members, and military spouses.

Attendees will be available to choose from job opportunities, continuing education opportunities, and business ownership opportunities.

Among the featured companies will be the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, The Boeing Company, U.S. Customers and Border Protection, United State Postal Service, and others.

A report by the US Department Of Labor says that national veterans unemployment remains at an all-time low of just 2.9 percent, which according to recruit military means that Missouri employers are competing to hire military talent.