Why ‘wave clouds’ formed over southern Missouri

Posted 10:38 am, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:37AM, November 8, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Do these clouds look like waves to you? There is a reason . for their unusual shape.

The National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center posted an image to Twiter with this caption, “Have you ever heard that the atmosphere is fluid? Check out these Kelvin–Helmholtz instabilities that were taken over southern Missouri by pilot Shawn McCauley! These clouds look like breaking waves in the ocean, because it is the same physical process.”