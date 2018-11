Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Nearly five million Americans served in World War One. More than 116,000 were killed and 200,000 wounded in the conflict.

World War One is the only 20th-century war that does not have a memorial in Washington DC. There are no more living men who served during this great conflict.

Retired Army Colonel Gerald York, grandson of Medal of Honor winner Sergeant Alvin York, is working to build a monument in the nations capitol by the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1 in 2019.