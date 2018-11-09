× Amputeed war veteran to get smart home donated by Gary Sinise Foundation

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Retired Sergeant Legrand Strickland and his family will be moving into their new home Friday thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

FOX 2`s Katherine Hessel is live in Wildwood with a look inside of the smart home.

Strickland lost his legs and suffered a traumatic brain injury in an explosion in while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The vehicle in front of Strickland’s was struck by an IED.

Strickland’s commander survived and joined his vehicle. As they were driving away they were struck by another large explosive device, Strickland was the only survivor.

The Gary Sinise Foundation has built this home catered to Strickland’s needs. The foundation will provide Stickland with the home to greatly increase his ability to perform necessary daily functions as part of its mission to honor veterans, first responders and their families.