Attempted robbery through Shiloh Walgreen's drive-thru window

SHILOH, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a man attempted to rob the Shiloh Walgreens through the pharmacy drive-thru window on Thursday, November 8th.

At around 6 p.m., the Shiloh Police Department were notified that the Walgreens located at 1108 Hartman Lane was in the middle of an attempted aggravated robbery.

The suspect passed a note to the clerk through the pharmacy drive-thru window and he demanded a specific prescription medication. In the note, the suspect referred to himself as “T Grizzly.” The note stated that there were additional people involved and if the clerk did not comply, physical force would occur.

According to Shiloh Police Department, the suspect left the drive thru before receiving the medication and no one was harmed in this incident.

The suspect was described as a black male between the age of 20 to 30, who was wearing a Ninja Turtles mask. He was driving a late 1990’s or early 2000’s model Kia sedan. The vehicle was described to be either silver or gold.

There was no surveillance video of the suspect but there is the one photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047