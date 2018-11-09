‘Big Muddy’ premieres during the St. Louis International Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Paul Piercy, writer, director and co-star of 'Big Muddy', and Brian Thomas Smith, co-star of 'Big Muddy', is at the studio on Friday to talk about their upcoming premiere at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

In the movie, 'Big Muddy', the two brothers try to repair their broken relationship while attempting to navigate on a canoe down the Missouri river.

'Big Muddy'

St. Louis International Film Festival

Sunday, November 11th

6pm

The Tivoli

For more information, visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org