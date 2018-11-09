Dusting of snow turns Sullivan, Missouri into winter wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, Mo. – You didn’t have to travel far from St. Louis to find the snow was heavier overnight.

The look of the holiday season took hold in Sullivan, Missouri as farmers’ fields turned white, car windshields needed scraping, and rooftops were covered after the overnight dusting of snow.

While the snow created beautiful scenes, it was also problem free. Roads remained clear and schools stayed open.

The flakes put some folks in a Christmas mood while other people seemed to hold out hope for more autumnal weather. Trees couldn’t decide either; some had the winter look others were stuck in fall with colorful leaves.