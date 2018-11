Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on! Just 11 more days until first responders go to the mat for BackStoppers!

The 32nd annual Guns ‘n Hoses boxing event takes place Thanksgiving Eve, November 21 at the Enterprise Center.

BackStoppers executive director Chief Ron Battle visits Fox 2 News to discuss the spectacular fundraiser that raises money for the families of police, firefighters, and first responders who die in the line of duty.