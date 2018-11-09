How to make bread in five minutes for those upcoming holiday parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Jeff Hertzberg and Zoe Francois share their secrets on how to create breads that go rival from some of the finest bakeries in the world in just five minutes.

Zoe and Jeff, co-authors of 'Holiday and Celebration Bread in Five Minutes a Day', shocked the baking world when they proved that homemade yeast dough could be store in the refrigerator to use whenever you need it. Now, they have shocked us again by using the same quick and easy baking method to create savory, sweet, healthy and decadent recipes for every occasion.

Their book is full of amazing treats made for those celebrations and special occasions you'll be throwing this holiday season.

For more information, visit: www.breadin5.com