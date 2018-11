Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sean Phillips, Marketing Director of Mid Rivers Mall, is at the studio to break the news that it is time to put away the shorts and get some new trendy jeans.

Yes, high-waisted mom jeans are on trend! Learn where you can get this style and much more at Mid Rivers Malls.

For more information, visit: www.shopmidriversmall.com or facebook.com/midriversmall