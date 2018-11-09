× Mizzou football team to honor students who died in World War I

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri football will honor the 117 students killed in World War I when the team takes the field on Veterans Day weekend.

Sunday marks the centennial of the end of the Great War and the players’ uniforms will honor those lost in combat.

The players’ helmets will have an emblem of the service medal given to Missouri soldiers during World War I. The names of soldiers killed will be on the back of the players’ jerseys, which will be given to the families of the fallen at the end of the season.

The Mizzou Tigers take on Vanderbilt Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.