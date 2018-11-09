No-kill shelter in Jefferson County in need of fostering and adopting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – Several cats were left outside a Jefferson County rescue facility overnight.

Twenty cats were left next to the dumpster at Open Arms Animal Sanctuary in House Springs.

“We thought five totes meant five cats but there were four cats in each tote, so now we're settled with 20 cats this morning,” said Amanda Duncan, Open Arms Animal Sanctuary.

That’s an issue because the no-kill sanctuary is at maximum capacity. Whoever dropped the cats off—ranging in age from 9 months to 5 years—probably knew the shelter was full, which is why they dropped them off outside of business hours.

“Currently, they are in temporary recovery cages that are used for after surgeries,” Duncan said.

They are getting all the medical treatment and checks they need. Now Open Arms needs some help of their own.

“We would love to get some fostering to give us some breathing room so we can get them through the system,” Duncan said. “Fostering and adopting are all things that help.”

The animal rescue centers in Jefferson County are at maximum capacity. The county has purchased an old church in hopes of turning it into a new bigger shelter to help with more pets being turned in but they still need funds to do that.

Fortunately, the 20 cats are being taken care of.

“There’s nothing wrong with them. They are being tested for everything … and deworming them. It’s the practice we’re going through,” Duncan said.