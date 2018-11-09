Quick bursts of snow could impact evening commute

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area until this afternoon and early this evening. A secondary cold front and upper-level system is dropping southeast toward St. Louis and will bring some fast, quick hitting, bursts of moderate to heavy snow.
The snow bursts will last 5-10 minutes in any one location and will briefly reduce visibility significantly during the evening rush hour. Accumulations will be fairly limited. There will be a light coating to perhaps a 1/2" of snow in a few spots.
The timing is the big deal. The winter weather will be coming during the evening rush hour. That is when a little rain (much less snow) can cause problems.
