Quick bursts of snow could impact evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area until this afternoon and early this evening. A secondary cold front and upper-level system is dropping southeast toward St. Louis and will bring some fast, quick hitting, bursts of moderate to heavy snow.

The snow bursts will last 5-10 minutes in any one location and will briefly reduce visibility significantly during the evening rush hour. Accumulations will be fairly limited. There will be a light coating to perhaps a 1/2" of snow in a few spots.

The timing is the big deal. The winter weather will be coming during the evening rush hour. That is when a little rain (much less snow) can cause problems.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

See the current weather radar here.

Grab our app here for info on the go:

Android: http://bit.ly/VMCk27

Apple: http://bit.ly/WxtoPu

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern and northeastern MO, as well as west central IL. Brief busts of heavy snow are possible and this will result in reduced visibilities. Please travel carefully when driving through these bursts of heavy snow! #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/rDYxUBtU5x — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 9, 2018