Reported house fire in St. Ann becomes leads to homicide investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, Mo. – A fire call in St. Ann Thursday turned into a homicide investigation, resulting in heightened security at a local middle school on Friday.

According to St. Ann police, there was a fire call at a duplex on Benson near Chaucer early Thursday morning. Police found an elderly man's body inside.

Investigators believe it may have been a home invasion, beating, and robbery, with the fire set afterward. The victim's car was stolen, police said.

Police observed two people running from the scene of the fire. While searching for them Friday, police set a perimeter around Hoech Middle School on Ashby as a precaution. The school went on heightened security for about an hour Friday afternoon, meaning no students were allowed outside of the building.

Two suspects were taken into custody Friday and police said they’re seeking a third person of interest. No formal charges were filed as of early Friday evening.

Police have not released the victim’s name. They’re awaiting autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death.