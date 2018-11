Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The first "mood snow" of the season left behind a light coating of snow...right where it was supposed to...mainly along and north of I-70 in Illinois and along and west of I-44 in Missouri. A slushy coating built up on grassy surfaces with some spots actually able to measure. Lambert reported a trace for Thursday which ties the record for the day (not very impressive...I know).

There is another weather system that has me a little concerned for the Friday evening rush.