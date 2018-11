× Steinberg Rink in Forest Park opens this Sunday

ST. LOUIS – This brush with winter weather comes at the right time for the opening weekend of the Steinberg Skating Rink.

The new season for the Midwest’s biggest outdoor ice-skating rink begins Sunday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

The public rink will be open daily, including all holidays.

Steinberg Skating Rink

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

$7 skate admission, $7 skate rental