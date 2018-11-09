× Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings should have been deported a year ago, feds say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Federal immigration officials say a man charged with killing three people in Missouri should have faced deportation proceedings after he was arrested for separate offenses last year in New Jersey.

Luis Perez, who is from Mexico, is being held without bond.

Springfield police say Perez fatally shot two men and wounded two others Nov. 1 and then fatally shot a woman the next day. No attorney is listed for him.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they placed a detainer on Perez in December after he was jailed in Middlesex County, New Jersey, on multiple felonies, including assault.

The county adopted a policy limiting cooperation with ICE last year. Perez was freed in February.

County officials say ICE could have requested a judge’s order of deportation but didn’t do so.