Uber bans drivers from broadcasting recordings of riders

ST. LOUIS - Attention all UBER riders – you will not have to worry about being secretly recorded. The company changed its policy about drivers setting up cameras and live-streaming some high-profile rides went viral.

This is great news for a ton of people who will be UBERing to Friday night's Blues hockey game and probably would prefer their night out on the town to be broadcast to the world.

Speaking of hockey, that seems to be the straw that broke the camels back in Uber’s decision to change its policy on drivers recording riders.

Late last month, some players on the Canadian hockey team Ottawa Senators were recorded without their consent as they started complaining about work life in the back of an UBER. As anyone would imagine, that conversation quickly spread like wildfire on social media.

This invasion of privacy came after our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch uncovered a gamer named Jason Gargac live streaming some 700 rides on the website Twitch.

There’s a new day as Uber says it will not allow that anyone.

The new guideline reads, “Broadcasting a person’s image, audio or video recording is a violation of (Uber’s) terms and may result in loss of account access.”

In both cases mentioned before, UBER has removed both users from their drive-sharing app.