26-year-old takes lead role at St. Louis County NAACP

CLAYTON, Mo. – The new president of the St. Louis County NAACP is the youngest person ever to lead the branch.

Twenty-six-year-old John Gaskin III was named president on Friday, replacing Esther Haywood, who was president for 25 years. She will remain as president emeritus.

Gaskin is a Ferguson native who now lives in Bellerive Acres. He says his initial focus will be on improving workforce diversity.

Gaskin has been member of the national NAACP board for six years.